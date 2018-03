× Beth Jacobellis on her new book, ‘Cameo’

Bill and Wendy sit down with author and fellow WGN Radio empolyee, Beth Jacobellis to talk about her new book, ‘Cameo’.

‘Cameo’ is avaible for pre-order now. You can purchase the book by visiting: www.eckhartzpress.com/shop/cameo.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.