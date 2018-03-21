Associated Bank Market Outlook: 3/21/18
On March 21st, 2018 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:
- The MBA Mortgage Applications are shared today
- The EIA Petroleum Status Report is out today
- The Commerce Department release the current account trade measure for the 4th quarter
- The NAR shares existing home sales for February
- The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates today
