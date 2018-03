× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Mourning Daze; Max & Tony Podcast and Young Chicago Authors “Louder Than A Bomb”

Tonight on the program, Rick is joined by musician and authors Rick Pfeifer and Doug Henry of Mourning Daze-A Wisconsin Garage Band, Rockin’ Since 1965. Kogan gives his thoughts on the Max & Tony podcast; and later on, Rick is joined by Young Chicago Authors teaching artists, Matt Muse and Dominique James, to talk about the YCA’s Louder Than A Bomb youth poetry festival.