After Hours with Rick Kogan: Daryl Nitz & Laura Freeman; Director Leslie Zemeckis

It’s an abbreviated show tonight, but has all the goods! Rick’s in the studio with returning guest, Daryl Nitz, and Laura Freeman to talk about Saturday shows at Davenports, Sarah Vaughan Live at Mr. Kelly’s at City Winery and Skokie Theater shows: The Sound of Their Music: 75 years of Rodgers & Hammerstein. Later in the show, director Leslie Zemeckis joins Rick on the phone to talk about her movie “Mabel, Mabel, Tiger Trainer.”