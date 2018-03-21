× ‘An Enemy of the People’ actor Philip Earl Johnson: “What makes theater electric is when you are not sure that it’s going to stay on stage”

The tremendous Chicago actor Philip Earl Johnson joins Justin to discuss his role as Thomas Stockmann in the Goodman Theatre‘s powerhouse production of Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” Philip talks about how the story still resonates today despite being written in 1882, the process of being cast as Thomas Stockmann, what he knew about the play before he took the role, the amount of research that was required to play Stockmann, how Ibsen used this play to retaliate against his critics and his European-style clown act MooNiE: Juggler Ropewalker, Foolish Mortal!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio