Wintrust Business Lunch 3/20/18: Facebook Tumbles, Farmers Market Season, & GEMS World Academy

Big news in the social media world as Steve Bertrand and Jon Najarian discuss Facebook loosing almost five billion dollars in value, Janie Maxwell previewed the upcoming farmer’s market season after the Illinois Farmers Market Association’s annual meeting, Peg Keiner is helping kids change the world with the GEMS Global Design Challenge, and Jenné Myers is wrangling volunteers for the 25th Annual Serv-a-Thon through Chicago Cares.