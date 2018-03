× The Opening Bell 3/20/18: Which Illinois Counties Are The Healthiest?

There are plenty of changing factors that go into this quarter’s economic performance. Steve Grzanich looked into the expected overall growth from the current Q1 earnings with Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Investment Research). Joe Marx (Director at the Robert Woods Johnson Foundation) then joined Steve to discuss the health report card for counties in Illinois, breaking down some of the most surprising findings.