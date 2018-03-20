× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.20.18: Andrea Raila’s votes, the self-driving Uber crash, crazy celebrity quotes

The John Williams Show finds out that those green and white notices you saw today at your polling place were invalid, driving many not to vote for Andrea Raila for Cook County Assessor. Chicago Board of Elections Spokesperson Jim Allen joins John to explain what happened, and how the Board is working to rectify it. Plus, Arizona Republic Business Reporter Ryan Randazzo joins John to describe the situation in which a self-driving Uber car hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona. Finally, John and company analyze some crazy quotes from celebrities.