The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-20-18: “Your Voice Your Vote” Election Special

Full Show 3-20-18: "Your Voice Your Vote" Election Special

It’s Primary Election Day in Illinois and The Download has you covered. On the show tonight, we’ll get spot on analysis from Lauren Cohn, Carol Felsenthal, Lance Trover, Hermene Hartman, Amara Enyia, Eric Zorn, Chris Robling, Dave Lundy and Walter Jacobson. We also chat with outdoing County Clerk David Orr about turnout in Cook County. And we’ll talk to the candidates running for office including Erika Harold, State Representative Jeanne Ives, State Senator Daniel Biss, Fritz Kaegi, U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky and U.S. Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi. And of course we’ll have up to the minute results with the great Rob Martier! Nobody does election night like The Download with Justin Kaufmann!

