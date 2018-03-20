× The Connors are back! Actress Lecy Goranson and Executive Producer Bruce Helford on ‘Roseanne’ Reboot

Lecy Goranson, the original Becky on “Roseanne” and Executive Producer Bruce Helford joins Bill and Wendy. Lecy and Bruce are in town for the Chicago International Television Festival. In this interview, Lecy reflects on her childhood role as “Becky” and explains why she decided to come back to the show. Lecy and Bruce also talk about what it was like to film the sitcom’s reboot after all these years and answer some burning questions about the show’s revival.

