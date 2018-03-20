× The Carry Out 3-19-18: “Alderman Reilly said that suburban teens used downtown Chicago as their toilet during the St. Patrick’s Day festivities and that’s different than all the other years how?

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Tuesday’s Primary election, tronc CEO Michael Ferro announcing his retirement, Fortune Magazine detailing sexual misconduct allegations against Michael Ferro, Facebook stock tumbling, President Trump wanting the death penalty for some drug dealers, the Loyola Ramblers upsetting Miami and Tennessee, the Lady Blue Demons losing to Texas A&M, the Cubs and White Sox wrapping up Spring Training and Alderman Reilly blaming drunken suburbanites for Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day mess.

