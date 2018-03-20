× Sports Central, 03.20.18: Loyola Talk; Blackhawks Coach Joel Quenneville and White Sox & Cubs News

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell is behind the mic on today’s episode of Sports Central. Chicago Sun-Times Digital Content Producer and Loyola University alumni, Madeline Kenney, joins Kevin and gives her thoughts on the Ramblers and Sister Jean. Other highlights include interviews with Blackhawks Coach Joel Quenneville, Loyola University Athletic Director Steve Watson, and Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester.

Sports Central streams weekdays from 1pm to 2pm CT on WGNRadio.com and the WGN Radio app.