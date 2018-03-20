Live updates: 2018 Illinois Primary

Live updates on the 2018 Illinois Primary.
Here are the texts sent this morning from the Chicago Board of Elections to election judges, and follow-up correction. Polls opened at 6 a.m. https://t.co/wxNeQFB40X pic.twitter.com/lKmButg8dj
— The Daily Line (@thedailylinechi) March 20, 2018
A listener texted us this photo, saying they saw this notice at their polling place this afternoon:
One of the green notices John Williams found at his polling place, Tuesday morning, March 30, 2018:
We’re following the situation regarding notices posted at polling places incorrectly stating that Andrea Raila was removed as a candidate. Stay with 720 WGN for updates.