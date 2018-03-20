× Cochran’s Kid of the Week: Rosie C.

Meet our incredible Kid of the Week, Rosie C.! Rosie is an 8th grade student at Plum Grove Junior High in Rolling Meadows. Rosie was diagnosed with inoperable brain tumors in 2007.

She’s had several long hospital stays with surgeries, chemotherapy and more as part of living with the inoperable tumors, brain cancer and acquired obstructive hydrocephalus, a life-threatening condition in which fluid builds up on the brain.

However, Rosie noticed early on that there were many other ill children and she wanted to help them. So about 10 years ago, she and her mother, Joanne Colucci, began the nonprofit Rosie’s Toy Box.

Rosie’s Toy Box is dedicated to providing kids with new toys, books, crafts and games in an attempt to keep them busy during long hospital stays. Rosie said she’s raised about $500,000 for cancer research and helps other organizations focused on kids, including Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, St. Baldrick’s Foundation and the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

“Rosie is an incredibly humble young lady with a passion for giving back,” Colucci said. “She has never fundraised for attention or touted about herself or any of her other successes just to be boastful. Her only motivation is to share her story to educate people.

Rosie brings a smile to school each day. She has taught me so much about life!!

You can support Rosie and her fundraising HERE!