Bill and Wendy Full Show 3.20.18: Roseanne is back!

Today’s guests include CNET’s Bridget Carey, Lecy Goranson, actress and the original Becky on “Roseanne”, and Executive Producer Bruce Helford. Bill and Wendy talk about all the excitement behind Election Day. They also share some good news for FitBit lovers.

