× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.20.18: It doesn’t look good for Trump

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy pitches this crazy idea for a TV show to Bill. And Bill thinks she might be on to something. Also, Rich Lenkov sits in on the second half the show. They talk about all the legal troubles Trump and the White House is facing in the wake of the growing FBI Russia investigation.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.