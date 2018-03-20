Tempe police Sgt. Ronald Elcock talks during a news conference after a pedestrian was stuck by a Uber vehicle in autonomous mode Sunday night in Tempe, Ariz., Monday, March 19, 2018. The vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when a woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit. Uber suspended all of its self-driving testing Monday after what is believed to be the first fatal pedestrian crash involving the vehicles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Arizona Republic Reporter Ryan Randazzo on Uber: “The promise of these self-driving cars is that they’re going to be safer”
Arizona Republic Reporter Ryan Randazzo explains what happened in Tempe, Arizona, when a woman with bike was hit by a self-driving Uber. The obvious qualm with this technology is the safety component.