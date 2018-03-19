× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/19/18: Self-driving Hardships, Job Turn Over, & Social Media Pressures

Steve Bertrand is curious about the way driverless technology will become, but today marked a chapter in the technology’s history with a pedestrian being killed by a driverless car in Arizona – Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis shared these and other details with all things tech. Philippe Weiss broke down the rising turnover rate in the United States, and Randi Shaffer shared the details of all that we are doing to “Keep up with the Joneses” on social media.