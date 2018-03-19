× The Opening Bell 3/19/18: The Franchise Business Plan – Is It For You?

Another week under the belt and that means another CEO Spotlight. This week Steve Grzanich sat down with Carl Segal (CEO of Roti Mediterranean Grill) to talk about the massive national growth and what they will do next with their financial and consumer momentum. Fred Cox (President of The Franchise Show) previewed the upcoming 2018 Franchise Show, where national franchise businesses share their perspective to help Illinoisans decide if opening a franchise is the right thing for them.