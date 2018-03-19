× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.19.18: Daniel Biss and Governor Rauner, Loyola University in the NCAA, weird airplane stories

Today, we celebrate the Loyola University Ramblers Saturday win in the NCAA tournament, and John chats with Loyola Athletic Director Steve Watson. Plus, gubernatorial candidate Daniel Biss responds to ads by J.B. Pritzker’s campaign. John plays back a segment from his Saturday show, during which a listener shared a disturbing airplane story. Finally, John checks in with Governor Bruce Rauner, just a day ahead of the primary election. He is the last this round to participate in responding to ads targeting his campaign.