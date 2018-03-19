× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-19-18

We have a marvelous show for you tonight! Political analysts Dave Lundy and Chris Robling are here for an all-Illinois edition of Touché, 1871’s outgoing CEO Howard Tullman and incoming CEO Betsy Ziegler discuss the future of the tech incubator, we introduce you to Sleeping Village, the new all-day bar and music venue that recently opened in Avondale, “Roseanne” star Lecy Goranson talks about the upcoming reboot of the iconic sitcom and we end the show in Studio 435 with some outstanding music courtesy of The Boy Illinois!

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio