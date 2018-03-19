× Tech incubator 1871’s new CEO Betsy Ziegler: “Everybody can grow into having an entrepreneurial mindset”

Tech incubator 1871‘s outgoing CEO Howard Tullman and incoming CEO Betsy Ziegler join Justin to discuss the future of 1871, the growth of the tech industry in Chicago, why Chicago is the best place for female entrepreneurship, how the goals at 1871 have changed through the years, if we are seeing a new way of teaching entrepreneurs, why entrepreneurship is now a team game, the challenge of acquiring and retaining top talent and how 1871 is providing a culture of inclusion.

