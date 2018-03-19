× Supermodel Joanna Krupa Speaks Out For Animals

Brains, beauty and a take-no-prisoners attitude, supermodel Joanna Krupa speaks out for animals and highlights her educational work regarding the treatment of animals in circuses and fur farms. From the glam of the Last Chance for Animals red carpet, this no-nonsense activist tells it like it is with host Elysabeth Alfano on Afterbuzz TV. For more information, visit: http://www.lcanimal.org .

