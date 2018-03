× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.19.18: Brackets are busted

Have you voted yet? You better! How about Loyola?! What a fun weekend of basketball for them. Not that fun of a weekend for the rest of our brackets. Steve went to the Hawks game last night and he saw a hat trick, which is fun, but he also saw a loss, which isn’t fun. Dean Richards checks in with updates on Blue Ivy’s auction habits and Katey Sagal talks about how much fun she is having on Superior Donuts.