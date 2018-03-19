× Sports Central, 03.19.18: Loyola Continues to Upset with Sister Jean’s Support; Tiger Woods and More Bears Free Agency

WGN Radio’s Kevin Powell hosts today’s show and talks about the continued upset streak laid down by the Loyola Ramblers. We hear comments from Sister Jean, an interview with Rick Renteria and more Bears free agency as Adam Hoge joins in from his vacation.

