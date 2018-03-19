× Avondale’s Sleeping Village is your new favorite beer and cider bar

Eric Henry, beverage director and partner at the new Avondale bar Sleeping Village, joins Justin on Industry Night to talk about his involvement at Sleeping Village, his experience in the craft beer and craft cocktail industry, how he rose the ranks at the great Logan Square cocktail bar The Whistler, how his job has changed from being head bartender at The Whistler to partner and beverage director at Sleeping Village, the importance of collaboration, why his curiosity helped him throughout his career, how customer service is of utmost importance and the goal of always trying to make improvements and do things better.

