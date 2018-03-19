× ‘Roseanne’ actress Lecy Goranson: “I feel like the way ‘Roseanne’ depicts the working class in America is something that is incredibly powerful and incredibly important”

Lecy Goranson, actress and the original Becky on “Roseanne,” joins Justin to discuss ABC’s reboot of the beloved sitcom. Lecy talks about growing up in Evanston, how often she is able to come back to the Chicago area, when she became interested in acting, the circumstances surrounding her audition to be on “Roseanne,” when she found out that she got the role of Becky, if she could feel the cultural impact that “Roseanne” was making, why she decided to leave the show to attend college, what fame did to her life, how working-class people were depicted on the show and her appearance tomorrow night as part of the 54th Chicago International Television Festival.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio