Porter Moser: "We're not just happy to be here."

Loyola University of Chicago men’s head basketball coach, Porter Moser, joins the Steve Cochran Show after a crazy first weekend of the tournament where Loyola came out on top and is heading to the Sweet 16. Moser agrees that Chicago is a Chicago fan town. They see how hard the guys play and they embrace it. Moser, “That’s what’s cool about this.”