Porter Moser: “We’re not just happy to be here.”

Posted 9:05 AM, March 19, 2018, by , Updated at 08:52AM, March 19, 2018

Loyola-Chicago coach Porter Moser gestures to his team during the second half of a second-round game against Tennessee at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Loyola University of Chicago men’s head basketball coach, Porter Moser, joins the Steve Cochran Show after a crazy first weekend of the tournament where Loyola came out on top and is heading to the Sweet 16.  Moser agrees that Chicago is a Chicago fan town.  They see how hard the guys play and they embrace it.  Moser, “That’s what’s cool about this.”