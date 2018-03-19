× No Coast Cinema Ep. 33 | Emily Esperanza and Eve Rydberg, “Make Out Party”

This week on No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor pop a breath mint and pucker up for the wacky, bizarre and wildly original comedy, Make Out Party.

Written and directed by Emily Esperanza and produced by Eve Rydberg, Make Out Party is a no-budget, high-style comedy of errors that follows three vibrant characters though a day of misadventure as they set out to attend hostess Mary Woah’s Make Out Party.

Emily and Eve discuss the inspiration and production of Make Out Party, including how they managed to create a vibrant, colorful world for their diverse cast of characters to inhabit.

Listen to the full podcast:

Want to attend the world premiere of Make Out Party on March 30th and 31st? Get your tickets here:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/make-out-party-world-premiere-party-tickets-42959975443

