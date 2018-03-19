Loyola-Chicago guard Clayton Custer (13) shoots over Tennessee's Jordan Bowden (23) and Jordan Bone (0) and scores in the final seconds of a second-round game at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Dallas, Saturday, March 17, 2018. The shot helped Loyola to a 63-62 win. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Loyola University Athletic Director Steve Watson: “We’ve been going about 90 miles an hour”
Loyola University Ramblers Athletic Director Steve Watson joins John to talk NCAA tournament wins thus far, and Sister Jean’s impact on the Loyola basketball team and beyond. Join the effort to get her invited onto the Ellen show!