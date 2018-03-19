× Live from Studio 435: The Boy Illinois

The tremendously talented artist The Boy Illinois makes a return visit to The Download and this time he’s in Studio 435 to perform live! The Boy Illinois talks about performing a bunch of shows at SXSW in Austin, how he has always been a performer and a natural entertainer, the balance of being on stage and creating work in the studio, the importance of having Chicago representation on his music, where he draws inspiration, how his family has influenced his work, the importance of having a good team around him and his latest mixtape, “Windy.” The Boy Illinois sings a few songs including “Sell Again,” “Dancing Like Diddy” and “100.” Awesome.

