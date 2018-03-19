× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 149: Bears Commit To Kyle Fuller

Free agency has started to die down, but there was drama over the weekend as the Packers tried to steal Kyle Fuller away. Did the Bears end up paying the cornerback too much? Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns analyze the situation and the contract and debate whether or not GM Ryan Pace made the right decision. They also take a look back at last week’s press conferences and start to look ahead at the NFL Draft. Listen below!

