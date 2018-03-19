× Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Kennedy: “It starts by being able to work with the members of your party”

Gubernatorial Candidate Chris Kennedy joined the Steve Cochran Show today to talk about the last push to get voters out to the polls for the Primary on Tuesday the 20th. Kennedy talks about the importance of different parties working together for the best outcome for the residents of the state of Illinois. Steve shares and warm story about Kennedy’s uncle and how they actually had respect for each other back then.