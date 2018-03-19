× “Elton Jim” Turano shares some memorable “A-List” celebrity encounters with Bruce Springsteen, Jackie Gleason, Eric Clapton, Anthony Hopkins, and many more

In this 96th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recounts many of the funny and memorable celebrity “brushes” he’s had during the years — including meeting most of his “idols” including Elton John, Bruce Springsteen, Jackie Gleason, Tony Esposito, Ron Santo, Anthony Hopkins, Woody Allen, and many more. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” segment, regular contributor, Emily Armanetti shares her own list of celebrity sightings, including Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Sting. What is this, the E! channel podcast???