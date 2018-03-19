× Mobile Phone Addiction

Half of teenagers in the United States feel that they are addicted to their cell phones and feel pressure to respond to messages right away. The Average American checks their smartphone about 85 times per day and spends approximately 5 hours per day texting, on social media, and checking notifications. Founder of the American Posture Institute, Dr. Krista Burns how addiction to your mobile phone can be dangerous.

