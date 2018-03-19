× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 3.19.18: Can we truly ever forgive and forget?

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss a variety of topics. First, they talk about Tina Turner forgiving her late ex-husband Ike Turner. Then, they find out the origin behind the phrase “Hell in a handbasket”. Bill also tells us about the weirdest thing he has ever eaten.



You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.