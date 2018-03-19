× Barrel-to-Bottle, Ep. 26|Director of Winemaking for The Hess Collection, David Guffy on His Love of California Wine

This week on Barrel To Bottle with Binny’s Beverage Depot, Kristen Ellis and Jeff Carlin present an intimate conversation with Director of Winemaking for The Hess Collection, David Guffy. David talks about his passion for making fruit-forward wines, the success of the Lion & the Lion Tamer wines, why California wines are best when they forgo trying to mimic old-world styles in favor of highlighting the region’s unique terroir, and of course, the importance of winery dogs. Plus, Kristen and Jeff look at how Napp Valley is recovering from devastating natural disasters and one lucky listener wins a $20 gift card.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3480590/3480590_2018-03-18-153730.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D6690.mp3

Have a question for Binny’s Beverage Depot? Hit us on Twitter and you might win a $20 gift card toward your next purchase!

Follow @BinnysBev

Want to attend an upcoming tasting or event? Check out our events page

“If you can’t find it at Binny’s, it’s probably not worth drinking.”