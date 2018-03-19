× WGN Radio Theatre #267: Suspense, Nick Carter– Master Detective & The Roy Rogers Show

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 18, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Suspense: The Flame Blue Glove.” Guest Starring: Lana Turner. (12-15-49). Next episode of the night is: “Nick Carter– Master Detective: Cot Tattooed Cobra.” (05-23-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Roy Rogers Show: Red River Valley.” Guest Starring: Roy Rogers. (02-25-54).

