× White Sox Weekly (3/17/18): Director of Player Development Chris Getz

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz run down the week in White Sox Baseball:┬áDirector of Player Development Chris Getz joins the show and talks about stepping off the field and into the front office at a relatively young age, and balancing “game plans” and timetables vs performance results when it comes to dealing with young talent; the guys discuss possible impact players in the outfield this year and down the road, and more.