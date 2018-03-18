× WGN Radio Theatre #266: Adv. Philip Marlowe, Jack Benny Program and Crime Classics

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 17, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Adv. Philip Marlowe: The Deep Shadow.” Guest Starring: Gerald Mohr; (03-21-50). Next episode of the night is: “Jack Benny Program: Returning To Ny On The Train.”(03-14-54)). For our final episode of the night we have: “Crime Classics: John Hayes, His Head & How They Parted.” (10-28-53)

