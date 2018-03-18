WGN Radio Theatre #266: Adv. Philip Marlowe, Jack Benny Program and Crime Classics

Posted 2:03 AM, March 18, 2018, by , Updated at 02:04AM, March 18, 2018

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on March 17, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Adv. Philip Marlowe: The Deep Shadow.” Guest Starring: Gerald Mohr; (03-21-50). Next episode of the night is: “Jack Benny Program: Returning To Ny On The Train.”(03-14-54)). For our final episode of the night we have: “Crime Classics: John Hayes, His Head & How They Parted.” (10-28-53)

