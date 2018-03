× This is History: The End of an Era for Toys ‘R Us , Blackhawks Legend Bobby Hull & the 600 Club, Equal Rights Amendment Passed, ’Nightline’ Premieres

Dave Plier and Dave Schwan talk about the closing of Toys ‘R Us stores, when shoelaces were invented, the Chicago Motor Bus Company began operating the city’s first commercial buses in 1917, Elvis joined the Army, Chicago Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull’s 600th career goal in 1972, ABC’s Nightline premieres, the beginning of the Iraq War in 2003.