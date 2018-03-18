× The man behind UMBC’s Twitter shade Zach Seidel: “I didn’t go to bed until 6:30 in the morning”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with UMBC Director of Multimedia Comm./Sports Marketing Zach Seidel, who was in charge of running the Retrievers’ now-infamous Twitter account during their historic upset of Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He talks about when during the game he decided to start having fun and chirping the naysayers (including Seth Davis), and more.