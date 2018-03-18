CHARLOTTE, NC - MARCH 16: The UMBC Retrievers bench reacts to their 74-54 victory over the Virginia Cavaliers during the first round of the 2018 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Spectrum Center on March 16, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
The man behind UMBC’s Twitter shade Zach Seidel: “I didn’t go to bed until 6:30 in the morning”
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with UMBC Director of Multimedia Comm./Sports Marketing Zach Seidel, who was in charge of running the Retrievers’ now-infamous Twitter account during their historic upset of Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. He talks about when during the game he decided to start having fun and chirping the naysayers (including Seth Davis), and more.