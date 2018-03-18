× The Beat Full Show (3/17/18): Jim Cornelison tries out a new Anthem

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you week in sports on The Beat: The guys discuss the new look Bears after a strong start in the free agent market; we have an impromptu visit from Ed Farmer, who digs into his deep well of stories for a good one involving Chris Sale; UMBC Director of Sports Marketing Zach Seidel talks about his work on the Retrievers’ Twitter account during the team’s historic win over UVA; the Blackhawks baritone himself, Jim Cornelison drops by for a special St. Patrick’s Day treat, and more.