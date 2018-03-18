× Reviewing ‘The Last Jedi’ home video bonus features, Mark Hamill gets his star, and more

The home video release of STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI hit earlier this week and, along with the movie, tons of bonus features including the full-length documentary “The Director and The Jedi”. We review this new and through behind-the-scenes account of Episode VIII with analysis and audio highlights. We also dive into Rian Johnson’s audio commentary track and discuss some of the broader themes and events of THE LAST JEDI, especially the death of Luke Skywalker. And speaking of Luke, Mark Hamill was in Hollywood last week for the unveiling of his star on the Walk of Fame and the RFR microphones were there. Hear from Hamill himself along with a couple of his friends: George Lucas and Harrison Ford. Plus, more details on our big SOLO IN OHIO event coming this May, some Star Wars Lego conversation, and more.