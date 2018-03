× Rainn Wilson from “The Office” talks new play at Steppenwolf

“The Office” star and New Trier alum Rainn Wilson joins Dean on the phone to talk about his new play, The Doppelgänger.

Coming soon to the Steppenwolf Theatre, The Doppelgänger is a hilarious, irreverent and timely look at the back-room deals that shape our world and the unlikely cast of characters who make them.

They look back on Wilson’s appearances in T.V. and movies and also his upbringing in the Chicago suburbs.