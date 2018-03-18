× OTL #596: Examining the Cook Co. Sheriff’s office, The state of the local hospitality community, The Secret History of Benny Turner

Mike Stephen chats with Tracy Siska of the Chicago Justice Project about the FOIA requests for the Cook County Sheriff’s office, visits Tuman’s Tap & Grill for a conversation with “CB” of @ChicagoBars for the final stop on the OTL Winter Tavern Tour, and enters the lair of Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of Chicago Blues bassist Benny Turner. The local music this week is powered by The Curls.

