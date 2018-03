It’s almost prom season. If you have an old dress you want to donate, Zengeler Cleaners In Northbrook is collecting donations for the Glass Slipper Project at all of their locations. The project donates dresses and accessories to high school girls who may not be able to go to prom due to the expense. They have collected over 16,000 dresses over the last three years and hope to collect 5,000 this year.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3478213/3478213_2018-03-12-161213.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3770.mp3