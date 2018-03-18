× Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow Celebrate 60 Years of Classic TV Sitcom ‘Leave it To Beaver’

Jerry ’The Beaver’ Mathers and Tony ‘Wally’ Dow of legendary TV sitcom ‘Leave it to Beaver’ hangs out with Dave to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary and their appearance at The Hollywood Show in Chicago this weekend at the Hyatt in Rosemont. For more info, visit hollywoodshow.com.