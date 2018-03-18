SANTA MONICA, CA - APRIL 14: Actors Tony Dow (R) and Jerry Mathers (L) introduce the Most Beautiful Braces Award onstage during the 5th Annual TV Land Awards held at Barker Hangar on April 14, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. The 5th Annual TV Land Awards show will premiere on TV Land network on Sunday, April 22, 2007. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Jerry Mathers and Tony Dow Celebrate 60 Years of Classic TV Sitcom ‘Leave it To Beaver’
Jerry ’The Beaver’ Mathers and Tony ‘Wally’ Dow of legendary TV sitcom ‘Leave it to Beaver’ hangs out with Dave to celebrate the show’s 60th anniversary and their appearance at The Hollywood Show in Chicago this weekend at the Hyatt in Rosemont. For more info, visit hollywoodshow.com.