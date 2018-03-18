× Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning Full Show | 3.18.18

This week on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning:

In Kid’s Sports, Dean welcomes 6th-grader Kevin O’Connor to report on all things Chicago, including the Loyola Rambler’s big basketball win!

“The Office” star and New Trier alum Rainn Wilson joins Dean on the phone to talk about his new play, The Doppelgänger.

Coming soon to the Steppenwolf Theatre, The Doppelgänger is a hilarious, irreverent and timely look at the back-room deals that shape our world and the unlikely cast of characters who make them.

Finally, Dean sits down with author Jean Iversen to talk about her new book, Local Flavor: Restaurants that Shaped Chicago’s neighborhoods.

All this and more on Dean Richards’ Sunday Morning!