Brian Noonan Show 3/18/18: The Barrel Run, Brian in England, and Michael McDermott

Brian talks to David Baker, CEO of The Barrel Run, about how you can experience Chicago’s best craft breweries and distilleries in a fun new way. Plus: Brian talks to Steve Bertrand about heading to England, and singer-songwriter Michael McDermott performs live in-studio.

To kick off the show, Joann Pierdomenico and Vincent James from Keep Music Alive discuss the 4th Annual Teach Music Week (formerly Teach Music America Week) from Monday, March 19th to Sunday, March 25th. Learn where you can find a free 30-minute music lesson in the Chicago area and why learning an instrument can be so much fun.

The Barrel Run Chicago Bus Tours CEO David Baker joins Brian in-studio to discuss his company’s tours, which feature behind-the-scenes knowledge of Chicago and its abundant breweries, distilleries, wineries, and gangster history.

Then: is sarcasm dead? Yeah, right! Brian explains the importance of sarcasm based on recent research from the American Psychological Association.

Steve Bertrand then talks to Brian about Brian Noonan and WGN Radio present ENGLAND’S TREASURES, a 10-day Private Group Journey departing from Chicago on October 11, 2018. They talk about past trips and what to expect from this year’s international travel experience.

Singer-songwriter Michael McDermott joins Brian in-studio to talk about his music career and his 11th studio recording, “Out From Under,” due for release April 27 on Pauper Sky Records. He also discusses the challenges and struggles he’s overcome throughout his career and what’s next for his musical endeavors. Tickets are available for his record release show on Sunday, March 25 at City Winery.